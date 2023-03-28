A return to pleasant weather on Tuesday

Morning: Cloudy. Mid 30s.
Afternoon: Turning partly sunny. High 45.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 40s.
Cloudy this morning, then turning partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, with highs in the mid 40s. Partly cloudy and cold tonight night, with overnight lows in the low 20s. Partly sunny tomorrow and mild, with highs in the low 50s. A strong cold front arrives Wednesday night, producing a burst of snow and wind. Cold and windy on Thursday, with highs in the mid 30s. A cold rain arrives Friday, with highs in the mid 40s.
A mild start to the weekend, with cloudy skies on Saturday and highs in the upper 50s! A strong cold front brings downpours, possible thunderstorms, and gusty winds to the region. Windy and cooler on Sunday, with highs in the low 40s. Turning warmer again on Monday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.