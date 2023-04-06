A return to sunshine on Thursday

Morning: Cloudy. Low 50s.
Afternoon: Decreasing clouds. High 61.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 35.
Tomorrow: Cooler and windy. High 44. Low 26.
*Flood warnings are in effect for West Canada Creek at Kast Bridge and Oneida Creek at Oneida until this evening*
After rain last night, we return to dry weather today. High temperatures happen early before a cold front moves through decreasing the temperature throughout the day. A few peaks of sunshine are possible this afternoon. Temperatures reach the 30s by the overnight.
It will remain cooler and windy tomorrow with some sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s. We start to warm up on Saturday with highs near 50 and in the upper 50s for Easter Sunday. Sunshine is expected this weekend and for almost all of next week.
We continue to see sunshine through next week and get warmer. Highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday and in the 70s Wednesday!