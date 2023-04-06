A return to sunshine today

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Binghamton NY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in New York... Oneida Creek At Oneida affecting Oneida and Madison Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Oneida Creek At Oneida. * WHEN...From this morning to late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Maxwell Field and the lower portion of E. Sands Street are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:01 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 11.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:01 AM EDT Thursday was 11.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.9 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&