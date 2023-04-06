 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Binghamton NY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in New York...

Oneida Creek At Oneida affecting Oneida and Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Oneida Creek At Oneida.

* WHEN...From this morning to late this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Maxwell Field and the lower portion of E.
Sands Street are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:01 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 11.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:01 AM EDT Thursday was 11.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.9
feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late
this morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

A return to sunshine today

Flooding issues continue this morning

Morning: Cloudy. Low 50s.

Afternoon: Decreasing clouds. High 61.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 35.

Tomorrow: Cooler and windy. High 44. Low 26.

*Flood warnings are in effect for West Canada Creek at Kast Bridge and Oneida Creek at Oneida until this evening*

After rain last night, we return to dry weather today. High temperatures happen early before a cold front moves through decreasing the temperature throughout the day. A few peaks of sunshine are possible this afternoon. Temperatures reach the 30s by the overnight. 

It will remain cooler and windy tomorrow with some sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s. We start to warm up on Saturday with highs near 50 and in the upper 50s for Easter Sunday. Sunshine is expected this weekend and for almost all of next week.

We continue to see sunshine through next week and get warmer. Highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday and in the 70s Wednesday! 

