A snowy Sunday today!

Sunday Morning: Snowy. Upper 20s.
Sunday Afternoon: Snowy. Lower 30s.
Sunday Evening: Snowy. Upper 20s.
Monday: Decreasing clouds. Lingering flurries possible AM. Lower 30s.
A snowy Sunday is in store for CNY today! Some snow has already moved through the area within the past hour or two, and although a pocket of dry air will stop snowfall briefly around 9-10AM, more snow will continue throughout the day. Travel issues aren't a huge concern with this clipper system, but just be sure to plan a little extra time for travel and be careful on roadways, especially roads unplowed/untreated. By tonight, a few lingering flurries are possible as things trend more dry for your Monday morning commute.
Mostly cloudy skies to start out Monday with clouds gradually decreasing throughout the day. We then enter a quiet and sunny period of weather for most of the week. Temperatures will be on the cooler side Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday in the lower 30s to upper 20s. A lot of buzz about this coming Friday regarding a snowstorm has been circulating. Just a reminder, detailed snowfall forecasts more than 3 days out are entirely speculation, and a lot of noise can limit legitimate forecasts. What we know so far is that confidence is growing of this system impacting CNY. There is no confirmation yet on if this will be more rain/mixed precip. vs snow, it is still too far out to jump to conclusions.