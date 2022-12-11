 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS
MORNING TO 7 AM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Up to 6 inches at elevations above 1300 feet in the
southern Tug Hill and western Catskills.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern
Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county.

* WHEN...From 5 AM Sunday to 7 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Highest snowfall
rates will be mid morning through early evening Sunday, before
diminishing Sunday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be wet with some mixing in of
rain at lowest elevations. This will lead to lower snow
amounts of around 2 inches in some of the higher populated
areas of the western Mohawk valley, upper Susquehanna and
Delaware valleys. However, 3 to 6 inches will be common at
higher elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or on the web at 511ny.org, or
511pa.com.

&&

A snowy Sunday today!

Sunday Morning: Snowy. Upper 20s.

Sunday Afternoon: Snowy. Lower 30s.

Sunday Evening: Snowy. Upper 20s.

Monday: Decreasing clouds. Lingering flurries possible AM. Lower 30s.

A snowy Sunday is in store for CNY today! Some snow has already moved through the area within the past hour or two, and although a pocket of dry air will stop snowfall briefly around 9-10AM, more snow will continue throughout the day. Travel issues aren't a huge concern with this clipper system, but just be sure to plan a little extra time for travel and be careful on roadways, especially roads unplowed/untreated. By tonight, a few lingering flurries are possible as things trend more dry for your Monday morning commute.

End of week system?

Mostly cloudy skies to start out Monday with clouds gradually decreasing throughout the day. We then enter a quiet and sunny period of weather for most of the week. Temperatures will be on the cooler side Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday in the lower 30s to upper 20s. A lot of buzz about this coming Friday regarding a snowstorm has been circulating. Just a reminder, detailed snowfall forecasts more than 3 days out are entirely speculation, and a lot of noise can limit legitimate forecasts. What we know so far is that confidence is growing of this system impacting CNY. There is no confirmation yet on if this will be more rain/mixed precip. vs snow, it is still too far out to jump to conclusions.

