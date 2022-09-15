A taste of fall today

Morning: Sunny. Mid 40s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High 63.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 43.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 68. Low 50.
Starting very cool and breezy this morning, with temperatures in the 40s. Feeling like fall today, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s. Chilly again tonight, with overnight lows in the low 40s. Partly sunny on Friday, with highs in the upper 60s.
Warmer weather returns for the weekend, with partly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the upper 70s. A brief shower is possible late Sunday. Warm on Monday, with scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs near 80. Warm again on Tuesday, with sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny on Wednesday and warm, with highs in the upper 70s.