A top 10 day this Saturday!

Saturday Morning: Sunny. Lower 40s
Saturday Afternoon: Sunny. Lower 60s.
Saturday Evening: Sunny. Upper 60s.
Sunday: Increasing clouds. Sunny. Mid 60s.
A beautiful fall weekend ahead of us in CNY! After a chilly start this morning, we warm up quickly into the mid to upper 60s with plenty of sunshine to spare today. A high pressure system to the east will continue to move to the west throughout the day, keeping our area dry. Tonight, cooling down into the low 40s to upper 30s before some clouds begin moving in Sunday. These clouds will be on the thin side, so sunshine will still be expected throughout the day.
A low pressure system moving up the east coast could bring some rain showers overnight Sunday and into Monday morning, however there is a steep cutoff with rain potential across our area. The areas with the highest chance of seeing rain will be in Otsego and Herkimer counties, but if the system continues to move further east, our area will remain completely dry.