Active weather arrives this Friday

Wednesday Night: Isolated light rain showers.
Thursday Morning: Mostly cloudy.
Thursday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Light flurries.
Thursday Night: Decreasing clouds.
After a quick burst of snow today, a couple weak weather systems will impact CNY tonight and tomorrow before a more active system arrives this Friday.
Cloudy skies are the story tonight with a weak push of light rain showers overnight. Mostly quiet weather expected tomorrow with some weak lake-effect flurries by the afternoon. Clouds decrease overnight Thursday and into Friday, and this is where our attention is for the near term.
Friday starts out uneventful, with possibly a nice start with some patchy sunshine. An inland low pressure arrives from the southwest by the evening which turns into a similar setup we saw earlier this week. This inland low will lose energy as a coastal low gains energy. This energy shift is causing a split in outcomes of the weather for our area.
The first scenario, which is the most likely to occur, is that precipitation will start out at snow that could be heavy initially. Warm air moves in behind the initial snow causing most of the area to see a wintry mix while areas north of the Mohawk Valley still see snow.
The second scenario which is least likely to occur but it hasn't been ruled out yet is the warm nose of air doesn't push north enough. That will cause this to remain an entire snow event for the entire area. Due to this split in possibilities, it is still too early to put out an official snowfall forecast, but regardless expect this system to be somewhat impactful to the area Friday night and possibly into Saturday morning. Stay tuned for updates.