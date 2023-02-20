Active, winter weather returns this week

Morning: Mild. Mid 30s.
Afternoon: Light rain/snow showers. High 42.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 26.
Tomorrow: Rain/snow showers. High 41. Low 24.
A mild start today with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. A front moves through midday bringing scattered rain/snow showers. Another similar setup is in store for Tuesday, but trailing the morning rain/snow there could be lingering lake-effect snow. Wednesday we dry out a bit before snow showers arrive Wednesday night.
Our main focus this week is on Thursday due a potential setup for an ice storm. We have issued a StormTracker 2 Alert Day for this. This system starts out as heavy, wet snow Wednesday night then turns over to a wintry mix Thursday morning. Ice accumulation is possible causing for very hazardous travel. Dry weather moves in Thursday afternoon, with light snow showers on Friday through Sunday.