...A line of heavy rain and gusty winds will impact portions of
south central Oneida, Broome, Madison, west central Delaware,
Cortland, eastern Tioga, southeastern Onondaga and Chenango Counties
through 530 PM EDT...

At 451 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking heavy rain and gusty winds
along a line extending from near Camillus to near Cortland to Little
Meadows. Movement was east-northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Onondaga, Syracuse, Binghamton, Vestal, Cortland, Johnson City,
Endicott, Oneida, Norwich and Pompey.

This includes the following highway exits...
New York Interstate 81 between 1 and 16.
Interstate 86/Route 17 between 66 and 84.
Interstate 88 between 1 and 9.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Additional rain and rumbles of thunder possible this evening

Tonight: Additional rain and rumbles of thunder. Upper 40s.

Tomorrow Morning: Increasing clouds. Mid 50s.

Tomorrow Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Light rain. Upper 50s.

Tomorrow Evening: Mostly cloudy. Light rain. Lower 50s.

Live Radar

The risk for severe thunderstorms is mostly out of our area currently. Another round of showers or rumbles of thunder are possible this evening. Tonight, temperatures drop into the upper 40s with clearing skies. Light rain is expected tomorrow along with mostly cloudy skies. The temperatures this week will cool for a few days as highs reach the upper 50s due the the cold front that moved through this afternoon. Wednesday, temperatures rise into the 60s with mostly clear skies.

Temperatures continue to rise throughout the week into the 70, 80s, and possibly 90s towards Saturday, when we see another possibility of severe weather for our area. We will continue to keep you updated throughout the week.

