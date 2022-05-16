Additional rain and rumbles of thunder possible this evening

Tonight: Additional rain and rumbles of thunder. Upper 40s.
Tomorrow Morning: Increasing clouds. Mid 50s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Light rain. Upper 50s.
Tomorrow Evening: Mostly cloudy. Light rain. Lower 50s.
The risk for severe thunderstorms is mostly out of our area currently. Another round of showers or rumbles of thunder are possible this evening. Tonight, temperatures drop into the upper 40s with clearing skies. Light rain is expected tomorrow along with mostly cloudy skies. The temperatures this week will cool for a few days as highs reach the upper 50s due the the cold front that moved through this afternoon. Wednesday, temperatures rise into the 60s with mostly clear skies.
Temperatures continue to rise throughout the week into the 70, 80s, and possibly 90s towards Saturday, when we see another possibility of severe weather for our area. We will continue to keep you updated throughout the week.