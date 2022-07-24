Additional scattered showers/storms continuing

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms. Mid 60s.
Monday Morning: Scattered showers/storms. Lower 70s.
Monday Afternoon: Scattered showers/storms ending. Breezy. Upper 70s.
Monday Evening: Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lower 80s.
Additional scattered showers and storms will move through our area tonight and into tomorrow morning before the final part of our weather maker tonight, the cold front, moves through our area by the late morning and early afternoon, breaking the humidity but also bringing a pretty noticeable breeze. Dry in the evening Monday, and mostly clear overnight with lows reaching the mid 50s.
Partly cloudy Tuesday, with more seasonable high temperatures in the mid 70s. We warm up slightly again on Wednesday with highs in the 80s and partly cloudy skies before our next chance of non-significant rain arrives Thursday. The rest of the week ahead remains below 90 degrees, so our unofficial heat wave in CNY is over.