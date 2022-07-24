 Skip to main content
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 498 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK

BROOME                CHEMUNG               CHENANGO
CORTLAND              DELAWARE              MADISON
ONEIDA                ONONDAGA              OTSEGO
SCHUYLER              SENECA                STEUBEN
TIOGA                 TOMPKINS              YATES

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

BRADFORD              LACKAWANNA            LUZERNE
SUSQUEHANNA           WAYNE                 WYOMING

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORNING, CORTLAND, DELHI,
ELMIRA, HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAWLEY, HAZLETON, HONESDALE,
HORNELL, ITHACA, MONTROSE, NORWICH, ONEIDA, ONEONTA, OWEGO,
PENN YAN, ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON, SENECA FALLS, SYRACUSE, TOWANDA,
TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA, WALTON, WATKINS GLEN, WAVERLY,
AND WILKES-BARRE.

Additional scattered showers/storms continuing

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms. Mid 60s.

Monday Morning: Scattered showers/storms. Lower 70s.

Monday Afternoon: Scattered showers/storms ending. Breezy. Upper 70s.

Monday Evening: Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lower 80s.

Additional scattered showers and storms will move through our area tonight and into tomorrow morning before the final part of our weather maker tonight, the cold front, moves through our area by the late morning and early afternoon, breaking the humidity but also bringing a pretty noticeable breeze. Dry in the evening Monday, and mostly clear overnight with lows reaching the mid 50s.

Partly cloudy Tuesday, with more seasonable high temperatures in the mid 70s. We warm up slightly again on Wednesday with highs in the 80s and partly cloudy skies before our next chance of non-significant rain arrives Thursday. The rest of the week ahead remains below 90 degrees, so our unofficial heat wave in CNY is over.

