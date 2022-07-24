Additional scattered showers/storms continuing

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 498 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NEW YORK BROOME CHEMUNG CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE MADISON ONEIDA ONONDAGA OTSEGO SCHUYLER SENECA STEUBEN TIOGA TOMPKINS YATES IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA BRADFORD LACKAWANNA LUZERNE SUSQUEHANNA WAYNE WYOMING THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORNING, CORTLAND, DELHI, ELMIRA, HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAWLEY, HAZLETON, HONESDALE, HORNELL, ITHACA, MONTROSE, NORWICH, ONEIDA, ONEONTA, OWEGO, PENN YAN, ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON, SENECA FALLS, SYRACUSE, TOWANDA, TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA, WALTON, WATKINS GLEN, WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE.