After showers and storms tonight, nice holiday weekend ahead!

Tonight: Showers/storms starting. Mid 60s.
Tomorrow Morning: Showers/storms ending. Upper 60s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Mid 70s.
Tomorrow Evening: Mostly sunny. Upper 70s.
A pop up shower or storm is possible this evening ahead of scattered showers and storms tonight from a cold front arriving from the northwest. There is a very small risk of severe storm development south of our area pushing into a portion of Otsego County. After this evening, the scattered showers and storms look to be mostly non-severe, so the biggest concern overnight will be locally heavy rainfall. These scattered showers and storms look to end by the morning hours tomorrow, and after that, nothing but good news for the 4th of July weekend ahead.
Humidity breaks by Saturday afternoon and we are forecasting mostly sunny skies for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. A few passing clouds in the overnight hours during the weekend. Temperatures will primarily be in the mid to upper 70s. A moderate breeze throughout the start of the weekend will make temperatures feel much more seasonable. Our next chance of rain/storms looks to arrive early Tuesday morning.