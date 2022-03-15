Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s.
Afternoon: Rain showers. High 45.
Tonight. Rain ends. Low 34.
Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. High 50. Low 38.
Temperatures throughout the week are above average for this week in March, as average highs max out in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the low 30s. In the afternoon, a stationary front moves north of Central New York, bringing a few rain showers. Rain continues into the late evening. Temperatures will only drop into the 30s overnight.
Decreasing clouds tomorrow with temperatures reaching the mid 50s. Starting off dry on St. Patrick's Day with a few afternoon rain showers and highs in the 60s! Friday sees highs in the upper 50s, and Friday night into Saturday, a storm system moves over the area primarily bringing rain. We'll keep you updated throughout the week on what to expect this weekend. Sunshine returns Monday, with highs in the mid 40s.