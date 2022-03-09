Afternoon snowfall today

Morning: Cloudy. Mid 20s.
Afternoon: Light snow. High 35.
Tonight: Snow ending. Low 28.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High 41. Low 22.
***A winter weather advisory is in effect for Otsego and Chenango Counties from 7 AM to 7 PM***
***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***
A nor'easter is expected to pass south of Central New York, but still bring some impacts to our local area. Snow develops this afternoon, becoming widespread and steady. A general 1-3" of accumulation is expected for most areas, with higher amounts possible south of the Mohawk Valley.
Snow ends tonight, with overnight lows in the mid 20s. Partly sunny on tomorrow and slightly warmer, with highs near 40. Mostly cloudy on Friday and dry, with highs in the mid 40s.
We're keeping an eye on a potential storm for the weekend. This looks to bring snow and/or rain to the region and strong winds. Highs on Saturday in low 30s. Some lake effect snow showers are possible on Sunday, with highs near 30. Not as cold on Monday and Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s.