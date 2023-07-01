Air quality improving, scattered storms Saturday evening

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Oneida County through 530 PM EDT... At 457 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Taberg to near Steuben. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Rome, Trenton, Floyd, Boonville, Forestport, Steuben, Ava, Remsen, Holland Patent and Alder Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH