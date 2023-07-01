 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Oneida
County through 530 PM EDT...

At 457 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles north of Taberg to near Steuben.
Movement was northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Rome, Trenton, Floyd, Boonville, Forestport, Steuben, Ava, Remsen,
Holland Patent and Alder Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Air quality improving, scattered storms Saturday evening

  • 0

After a dry start to your Saturday, scattered showers and storms are rolling into CNY this evening producing locally heavy downpours and possibly gusty winds. As for the wildfire smoke, it is continuing to clear out and at least for the very near future, doesn't appear to be a concern. Air quality is still not completely clean, but 99% of you should have no risk spending time outside. Still, if you are unusually sensitive to particulates in the air, avoid spending too much time outside at least until tomorrow.

Live Radar

Showers turn more isolated tonight as lows will reach the mid 60s. For Sunday, rain chances return with severe risk not being as high as today. Even though not everyone will see rain Sunday, a few rain showers could produce higher totals over a longer period of time increasing the risk for localized flooding due to saturated soils. Since atmospheric forcing is weak, we won't be able to pinpoint who exactly is at risk until the rain begins to start.

Everyone wants to know the 4th of July forecast and as of now it is trending more dry from our longer range low resolution models, however we will have a much better idea of how the day will shape up by tomorrow and Monday.

Recommended for you