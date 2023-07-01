Air quality improving, scattered storms Saturday evening

After a dry start to your Saturday, scattered showers and storms are rolling into CNY this evening producing locally heavy downpours and possibly gusty winds. As for the wildfire smoke, it is continuing to clear out and at least for the very near future, doesn't appear to be a concern. Air quality is still not completely clean, but 99% of you should have no risk spending time outside. Still, if you are unusually sensitive to particulates in the air, avoid spending too much time outside at least until tomorrow.
Showers turn more isolated tonight as lows will reach the mid 60s. For Sunday, rain chances return with severe risk not being as high as today. Even though not everyone will see rain Sunday, a few rain showers could produce higher totals over a longer period of time increasing the risk for localized flooding due to saturated soils. Since atmospheric forcing is weak, we won't be able to pinpoint who exactly is at risk until the rain begins to start.
Everyone wants to know the 4th of July forecast and as of now it is trending more dry from our longer range low resolution models, however we will have a much better idea of how the day will shape up by tomorrow and Monday.