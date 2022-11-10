Alert Day Friday

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 46.
Friday morning: Cloudy. Mid 50s.
Friday afternoon: Rain developing. Low 60s.
Friday evening: Rain. Low 60s.
*A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is on Friday for the potential of heavy rain later in the day from the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole*
Increasing clouds this evening and tonight, with overnight lows staying well above freezing, in the mid 40s. A cloudy, dry start to Friday, but rain is expected to develop in the early afternoon. Rain becomes widespread and heavy by the mid afternoon. Highs in the low 60s. Periods of rain, heavy at times tomorrow night, with overnight lows only in the mid 50s. A general 1-2" of rain is expected, with the possibility of ponding on roadways.
Much cooler weather is expected this weekend. A few passing showers are possible on Saturday, with and early high in the upper 50s. Chilly on Sunday, with cloudy skies and a few rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lake effect rain and snow showers are possible Sunday night into Monday. Cold on Monday, with highs only in the upper 30s. Partly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the low 40s. Rain and snow showers are possible on Wednesday, with highs in the low 40s. Sunshine on Thursday, with highs in the low 40s.