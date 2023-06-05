Alert day issued due to poor air quality

An air quality alert is in effect for all of Central New York Until Midnight.
We've made tomorrow an alert day due to the increasing chance of poor air quality due to Canadian wildfire smoke.
Those that are sensitive to this should limit their time outdoors and keep windows closed. The poor air quality is expected to continue through at least Tuesday. We will continue to monitor the situation.
The weather remains partly to mostly cloudy tonight, with overnight lows falling to near 50. A few pop up showers and thunderstorms are possible late tonight and early tomorrow. Hazy skies, with poor air quality expected. Highs in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday and dry. Cooler, with highs in the upper 60s. Widespread rain is expected on Thursday, with highs only in the low 60s. Showers on Friday, with highs in the mid 60s.
The weather over the weekend is expected to improve, with partly sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the low 70s. A few showers return late Sunday, with highs in the mid 70s.