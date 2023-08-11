Alert Day Saturday

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 55.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Strong storms possible in the afternoon and evening. High 77. Low 63.
Sunday: Partly sunny with the chance of showers. High 77. Low 60.
*A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is in effect for Saturday due to the potential for severe thunderstorms*
A beautiful day comes to an end with partly cloudy skies tonight. Overnight lows fall into the mid 50s, making for a comfortable night of sleeping. Partly sunny early Saturday, with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. Some thunderstorms could be severe, producing damaging winds, small hail, and torrential rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Showers and storms end Saturday night, with overnight lows in the low 60s.
A few lingering showers are possible on Sunday. Otherwise, partly sunny, with highs in the upper 70s. Pleasant on Monday, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Showers return on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s. Partly sunny on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Showers, thunderstorms possible on Friday, with highs in the mid 70s.