Alert Day Saturday

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 12.
Tomorrow Morning: Snow squalls. Temperatures in mid 20s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Snow squalls ending. High 29.
Tomorrow Evening: Scattered snow showers. Low 12.
***A wind advisory is issued in and south of the Mohawk Valley from 10 AM to 10 PM Saturday***
***A flood warning is issued along the East Canada Creek in Dolgeville, along Van Buren Street and Dolge Avenue in Herkimer County until 8:15 PM tonight due to an ice jam***
***A winter weather advisory is issued for northern Herkimer County from 4 AM to 7 PM Saturday***
***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day for snow squalls and high winds***
Ice jams are occurring on some area bodies of water, like the West Canada Creek and Black River. Conditions will improve tonight and flood waters are expected to recede. Temperatures will drop to a low of 12 tonight, as winds calm and skies begin to clear. Snow squalls will develop tomorrow morning bringing intense sudden snowfall in short bursts, as temperatures hover in the mid 20s. Temperatures rise to a high of 29 and winds pick up significantly in the Mohawk Valley by the afternoon. Wind gusts could reach 40+ mph. More snow showers are expected in the evening hours on Saturday, as temperatures drop to a low of 12 tomorrow night. Most areas could see total snowfall of 1 to 2 inches while the north country could see 2 to 4 inches. Tug Hill could see additional snowfall exceeding 4 inches.
Dry weather Sunday with a high of 36 and partly cloudy skies. Warmer weather ahead starting Monday, as temperatures climb to the mid 40s. Cloudy skies make way for rain on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning with temperatures remaining mild. Highs for Thursday fall to the upper 20s with another storm system moving into the region on Friday.