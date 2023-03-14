Alert Day: Snow continues across the region

*Today is a StormTracker 2 Alert Day due to heavy snow, gusty winds, and difficult travel*
Morning: Snow. Low 30s.
Afternoon: Snow showers. High 34.
Tonight: Snow ending. Low 25.
Tomorrow: Morning flurries. Mostly cloudy and breezy. High 35. Low 20.
*A winter storm warning is in effect for all of CNY until 8AM tomorrow*
Travel is going to be most difficult this morning as heavy and wet snow continues to fall across the region. An additional 2-8" is expected to fall today. The snow will be heaviest this morning, becoming less steady this afternoon, and tapering off tonight. The winds will pick up this afternoon with possible wind gusts up to 35 mph.
Flurries are possible tomorrow morning, but we generally dry out to cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Highs in the mid 30s. Some peaks of sun and warmer weather return Thursday as we reach the low 40s. Rain moves in for Friday and some of Saturday, with highs near and in the low 40s. There is the chance for that rain to be mixed in with some snow on Saturday. No big snowfall expected looking towards the week ahead.