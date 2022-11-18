Alert Day Sunday

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Cold. Low 19.
Saturday: Partly sunny. High 34. Low 17.
Sunday: Lake effect snow. High 29. Low 15.
*A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is Sunday for the potential of heavy lake effect snow*
A few light snow showers will continue this evening from Lake Erie, coming to an end tonight. No accumulation is expected. Decreasing clouds tonight, with overnight lows in the upper teens.
Partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday. Breezy, with highs in the low 30s. Partly cloudy and dry Saturday night, with overnight lows in the upper teens.
Winds turn into the northwest, bringing heavy lake effect snow into Central New York on Sunday. Windy conditions will bring the potential for whiteout conditions. A general 2-4" of snowfall is expected in the Mohawk Valley, with up to a foot of accumulation across Northern Oneida County. Highs only in the upper 20s.
The weather dries out and warms up a bit heading into early next week. Thanksgiving looks dry and seasonably cold, with highs in the upper 30s. Rain is expected on Friday, with highs in the low 40s.