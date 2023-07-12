Alert Day Thursday for potential of strong storm development

This evening, a few thunderstorms are moving through the Southern Valleys with the potential for one or two to produce gusty winds and small hail. Areas north should be generally dry and should miss out on any storm development.
A weak cold front is set to arrive in CNY tomorrow afternoon. There looks to be decent instability with plenty of shear capable of producing several scattered storms across the area with a couple potentially becoming severe. The main risks we are monitoring with this event will be damaging gusty winds and, due to dry air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere, the potential for hail over dime size is possible. As with most slight-risk days here in CNY, tornado risk is low but still non-zero, so it will be good to have a way to receive weather alerts nearby tomorrow. The key factor is arrival time, and if the storms arrive slightly earlier or later than expected which will greatly influnece strength. We will keep you up-to-date tomorrow with the latest info on timing.
If some storms last a little longer, there is also the potential for localized flooding in Herkimer County, especially due to how much rain some areas have received over the last seven days. Unfortunately, due to a lingering Greenland High Pressure block, this traffic jam in the upper atmosphere will only mean more days in the future of on and off chances for showers and storms for CNY. There will still be some days however like Tuesday where we get sunshine and remain mostly dry, but unsettled weather will be the primary pattern.