Alert Day Thursday

Tonight: Clear. Not as cold. Low 45.
Wednesday morning: Sunny. 40s.
Wednesday afternoon: Increasing clouds. High 70.
Wednesday evening: Cloudy. Low 60s.
*Thursday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to widespread heavy rainfall developing in the evening. Thunder, gusty winds are also possible*
A lovely evening in Central New York with clear skies and cooling temperatures. Not as cold tonight, with clear skies and overnight lows in the 40s. Sunny skies to start Wednesday, with increasing clouds throughout the afternoon. Highs near 70. Remaining mostly cloudy on Wednesday night and mild, with overnight lows in the 50s.
A strong cold front arrives Thursday, bringing widespread heavy rainfall. A general 1-2" of rain is expected, not enough to cause major flooding, but enough to cause some problems. A significant amount of leaf fall is expected, especially in areas that saw peak color over the weekend. This could clog storm drains and create slippery roads Thursday evening and Thursday night.
Breezy and cooler on Friday, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. The weekend is looking to start out dry and sunny for Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s. A few showers are possible on Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s.