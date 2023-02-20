Alert Day Thursday

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 23.
Tuesday morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s.
Tuesday afternoon: A round of rain changing to snow. High 41.
Tuesday evening: Snow showers. Low 30s.
*A stormtracker 2 Alert Day is for Wednesday night into Thursday due to the potential of a wintry mix*
Our weather remains quiet tonight, with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows drop into the low 20s. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs near 40. A cold front moves through and brings a round of rain and snow showers in the afternoon and evening. Turning windy and colder tomorrow night.
Cloudy on Wednesday, with widespread snow developing late in the day. Highs in the low 30s. Snow changes to a wintry mix Wednesday night, with sleet and freezing rain accumulation likely. The Thursday morning commute looks slippery, with widespread freezing rain. Freezing rain showers are expected through Thursday afternoon, with highs in the low 30s. Freezing rain changes to snow on Thursday night, with much colder weather arriving on Friday.