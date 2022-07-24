Alert Day today

Today is an Alert Day for both high heat as well as the possibility of stronger storms developing later this evening.
Alert days are for awareness, not for alarm.
Further to the west is at an enhanced risk, or level 3 out of 5, for severe thunderstorm development, while all of our area is at a slight risk, or level 2 out of 5. ***Remember***, if you are in the yellow or brown shaded area, it does not mean your exact location will see a storm. These colors indicate if a storm develops, the likelihood of the storm becoming severe (damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, etc.) These storms today depend largely on cloud cover later on in the evening. Cloudy = weaker storms, sunny = stronger storms. There also is a risk for excessive rainfall overnight into Monday morning trailing a slow moving cold front, so our area is at a level 2 out of 4 (slight risk) for excessive rainfall.
The timing of storm development will begin around 4pm west of our area today with weaker storms possible later on tonight into early tomorrow morning.
Extra info for those interested:
Arriving from the west this evening is a strong cold front that is moving slowly due to a idle stationary front off the East Coast. With this front there is plenty of speed shear (change in wind speed with height) and directional shear (change in wind direction with height). On top of those ingredients, high temperatures and humidity will add decent fuel for storms to develop. A current unknown is the amount of cloud cover later on in the evening that could limit surface CAPE (surface thunderstorm fuel). Due to training (rain showers continuing down a highway of winds in the atmosphere over a single area), some parts of CNY could see excessive rainfall tonight.