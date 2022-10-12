Alert Day Tomorrow

Tonight: Cloudy and mild. Low 55.
Thursday morning: Cloudy. Low 60s.
Thursday afternoon: Rain developing. High 66.
Thursday evening: Rain, heavy at times. Thunder possible. Mid 50s.
*Thursday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to widespread heavy rainfall developing in the afternoon. Thunder, gusty winds are also possible*
Mild weather continues this evening and tonight under mainly cloudy skies. Dry, with overnight lows in the mid 50s. A dry start to Thursday, but rain is expected to develop in the afternoon. High temperatures in the mid 60s. Rain becomes heavy at times tomorrow evening as a cold front moves through. The combination of heavy rain and wind will lead to lots of falling leaves. Some leaves could get clogged in storm drains, leading to localized flooding. Wet leaves on the roads will make them slippery, especially in the evening hours. A general 1-2" of rain is expected.
Breezy and cooler on Friday, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. The weekend is looking to start out dry and sunny for Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s. A few showers are possible on Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s.
Cooler weather is expected early next week. A strong cold front arrives on Monday and brings another round of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Highs only climb into the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with rain showers, possibly mixing with snow showers in the higher elevations.