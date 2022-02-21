Alert day tomorrow

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 32.
Tomorrow Morning: Mostly cloudy. 30s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Rain starting. High 53.
Tomorrow Evening: Rainy and windy. 40s.
***Flood watch in effect for Herkimer and Oneida counties from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday evening***
***Tuesday is a StormTracker 2 Alert Day for the possibility of localized flooding***
After a very mild Presidents Day, temperatures will drop into the 30s tonight. The warm stretch will continue into Tuesday as highs will reach the 50s. Rain moves in the afternoon as winds pick up. There is concern for localized flooding due to excessive rainfall, snow melt, and possible ice jams. Rain will continue into the early AM Wednesday as lows for the night remain warm in the 40s. Wednesday morning sees the highest temperatures for the day, as by the afternoon, highs will be in the 30s. Expect windy conditions down the Mohawk Valley with cloudy skies.
The warm stretch ends Wednesday, with lows for the night in the teens. Dry Thursday with a high of 25. On Friday, a winter storm taking the track of a nor'easter will move up the east coast and bring snow to the area, we'll keep you updated with more information throughout the week.