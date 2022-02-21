 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Much warmer temperatures will cause significant snowmelt. An
inch plus of rainfall is also forecast, with more possible in
higher terrain such as in northern Oneida County. The peak
time for both rain and snowmelt will be Tuesday afternoon and
evening, though any resulting flood problems may linger
through Wednesday. Significant rises in streams and rivers,
may lead to possible ice jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp
turns in streams can all cause pinch points for ice jams.
When ice jams occur, flooding can quickly result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Alert day tomorrow

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 32.

Tomorrow Morning: Mostly cloudy. 30s.

Tomorrow Afternoon: Rain starting. High 53.

Tomorrow Evening: Rainy and windy. 40s.

***Flood watch in effect for Herkimer and Oneida counties from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday evening***

***Tuesday is a StormTracker 2 Alert Day for the possibility of localized flooding***

After a very mild Presidents Day, temperatures will drop into the 30s tonight. The warm stretch will continue into Tuesday as highs will reach the 50s. Rain moves in the afternoon as winds pick up. There is concern for localized flooding due to excessive rainfall, snow melt, and possible ice jams. Rain will continue into the early AM Wednesday as lows for the night remain warm in the 40s. Wednesday morning sees the highest temperatures for the day, as by the afternoon, highs will be in the 30s. Expect windy conditions down the Mohawk Valley with cloudy skies.

The warm stretch ends Wednesday, with lows for the night in the teens. Dry Thursday with a high of 25. On Friday, a winter storm taking the track of a nor'easter will move up the east coast and bring snow to the area, we'll keep you updated with more information throughout the week.

