Alert Day tomorrow

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms ending. Mid 60s.
Sunday Morning: Partly cloudy. Upper 70s.
Sunday Afternoon: Isolated/scattered storms possible. Low 90s.
Sunday Evening: Scattered storms likely. Low 90s.
Although there isn't a heat advisory for today, it has still been a very hot one with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. An isolated storm is possible this evening however most of us will remain dry. Tonight, we only cool down into the mid 60s before the last day of an unofficial "heat wave" ends tomorrow.
Tomorrow is a StormTracker2 Alert Day due to a heat advisory in effect between 1PM and 8PM in the Mohawk Valley. In addition, following the heat is a strong cold front that could spark a couple isolated/scattered storms that have the potential of being severe. The actual cold front moves through the area overnight into early Monday morning, bringing scattered/widespread showers. The humidity finally breaks on Monday, with dew points forecasted to be in the mid 50s, and high temperatures only in the mid 70s.