...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM EDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 95 expected.

* WHERE...Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 7 PM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be in
lower elevation and urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Alert Day tomorrow

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms ending. Mid 60s.

Sunday Morning: Partly cloudy. Upper 70s.

Sunday Afternoon: Isolated/scattered storms possible. Low 90s.

Sunday Evening: Scattered storms likely. Low 90s.

Severe Weather Risk

Although there isn't a heat advisory for today, it has still been a very hot one with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. An isolated storm is possible this evening however most of us will remain dry. Tonight, we only cool down into the mid 60s before the last day of an unofficial "heat wave" ends tomorrow.

Tomorrow is a StormTracker2 Alert Day due to a heat advisory in effect between 1PM and 8PM in the Mohawk Valley. In addition, following the heat is a strong cold front that could spark a couple isolated/scattered storms that have the potential of being severe. The actual cold front moves through the area overnight into early Monday morning, bringing scattered/widespread showers. The humidity finally breaks on Monday, with dew points forecasted to be in the mid 50s, and high temperatures only in the mid 70s.

