Another beautiful weekend!

Tonight: Clear with widespread frost. Low 28.
Saturday: Sunny. Warmer. High 61. Low 31.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 63.
The weather remains dry and mainly clear through the weekend as a large dome of high pressure settles into the Northeast. Our next chance of rain arrives on Monday as a weak area of low pressure arrives.
Clear and cold tonight with widespread frost. Overnight lows fall into the upper 20s.
The weather looks beautiful this weekend, with sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Highs climb into the low 60s. A few rain showers are expected on Halloween, with cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s. Showers continue on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 60s. Partly sunny and pleasant next Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low 60s. Warmer weather is expected later in the week, with high temperatures in the upper 60s by Friday.