Another pleasant day across CNY

Morning: Sunny. Warming up quickly. Upper 40s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 64.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 43.
Sunshine this morning, with clouds developing in the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s. Widespread rain arrives tonight and continues into Saturday morning. Cloudy and breezy Saturday afternoon, with showers. Highs in the low 50s. Showers Sunday morning, with widespread rain arriving Sunday afternoon and evening. Breezy, with highs in the low 60s.
The weather remains unsettled on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Breezy and cool, with pop up showers, especially in the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s, with overnight lows in the 30s. A few showers continue into Thursday, with highs in the upper 50s.