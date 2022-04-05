Another pleasant day tomorrow

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low. 38.
Tomorrow morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 40s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Partly sunny Mild. High 56.
Tomorrow evening: Mostly cloudy. Low 50s.
Mild weather continues on Wednesday, with rain returning on Thursday. For tonight, mostly cloudy skies. Not as cold, with overnight lows in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday. Seasonably mild, with highs in the mid 50s.
Widespread rain develops as low pressure approaches from the west on Thursday. Cooler, with highs in the upper 40s. This weather system is expected to stall over our region for the remainder of the week, with cloudy skies and on/off rain showers for Friday and Saturday. Continued cloudy and chilly on Sunday, with snow showers mixing with rain showers. Highs only in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy and milder on Monday, with highs returning to the upper 50s. Warm and sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 60s.