Another pleasant fall day this Sunday

Sunday Morning: Mostly sunny. Lower 40s.
Sunday Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Mid 60s.
Sunday Evening: Partly sunny. Lower 60s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Early morning shower possible east. Lower 60s.
Another nice day to wrap up an almost perfect fall weekend this Sunday. Some clouds will begin to arrive from the south through the afternoon with high temperatures reaching the mid 60s. A low pressure system moving up the east coast could bring some stray showers in the eastern part of our area, mainly Herkimer and Otsego Counties overnight. The chance is low, since current trends have the rain pushing further northeast, but still it can't be ruled out.
The rest of Monday looks dry, however weather turns unsettled again starting Tuesday. Our area will be sandwiched in between 2 low pressure systems; a weakening cold front from the west, and a warm front from the south. Currently Tuesday looks mostly dry, but that could change in later forecasts. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, our area could see a few stray showers which don't appear to be complete washouts as of now. Dry weather returns for the end of the week Friday.