Another unsettled day tomorrow

Tonight: Rain. Low 60.
Tomorrow morning: Cloudy with rain. Low 60s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Cloudy with rain ending. High 67.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy. Mid 60s.
A stalled weather system will continue to bring unsettled weather to our area through tomorrow.
Mostly cloudy skies continue this evening, with temperatures remaining in the 70s. Clouds thicken up tonight with widespread rain developing. Overnight lows fall to near 60. Cloudy with rain tomorrow morning, gradually coming to an end in the afternoon. Cloudy and cool, with highs in the upper 60s.
The weather does improve later in the week. Warmer and more humid on Friday, with highs in the low 80s. Feeling like the middle of summer this weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks dry, but a cold front arriving on Sunday could spark a late day shower or thunderstorm. Cooler, wet weather to follow on Monday, with highs back in the low 70s. Partly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny and pleasant on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s.