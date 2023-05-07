Aside from Sunday night, dry and warm stretch of weather for CNY!

Another nice day today with slightly more clouds compared to yesterday. Rain arrives a little after sunset tonight from a weak disturbance pushing east. Limited instability could spark up a few rumbles of thunder, especially in the Southern Valleys. We look to dry out by Monday morning with just lingering patchy fog, and then our next several days favor sunshine and relatively warm temperatures!
Tuesday looks to be the next chance for rain showers if any, however the chances have all but diminished since new information has come in. A stationary front looks to primarily stay south of CNY, however clouds and possibly a few stray showers could reach the area during the afternoon. After that though, that all too elusive high pressure setup is arriving for Wednesday and Thursday and with low humidity these could be in our top 10 day list! We continue to warm up Friday, and for now mostly dry weather sticks around into next weekend.