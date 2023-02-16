Back to winter cold on Friday

Tonight: Cloudy with rain. Mild. 40s.
Friday Morning: Cloudy with rain showers. Mid 40s.
Friday Afternoon: Cloudy. Windy. Mid 30s.
Friday Evening: Cloudy and wind. Low 20s.
A cold front moves in tonight and brings much cooler weather. Cloudy with rain showers tonight, with temperatures remaining in the 40s. A mild start to Friday, with temperatures in the 40s. Rain showers early Friday morning, turning to snow showers. Little accumulation. Temperatures fall into the 30s in the afternoon and 20s by evening. Windy, with wind gusts between 30-40 mph.
The weather turns pleasant over the weekend, with partly sunny skies on Saturday and highs near 40. Mostly cloudy on Sunday and milder, with highs in the mid 40s. Rain and snow showers are possible on Presidents Day, with highs in the low 40s. Cloudy on Tuesday, with highs near 40. A wintry mix is possible on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 40.