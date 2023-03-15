Be careful of patchy black ice this Wednesday night

Wednesday Night: Watch out for patchy black ice. Upper 10s to lower 20s.
Thursday Morning: Slippery spots in the morning. Patchy frost. Lower 20s.
Thursday Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Mid 40s.
Thursday Evening: Increasing clouds. Upper 30s.
Weather remains relatively quiet for the near-term, and we actually get a mild day tomorrow! Before that though, clear skies will make way for temperatures to plummet tonight down into the 20s and eventually upper 10s. Since we were above freezing today, black ice is likely to develop in areas accumulating snowmelt tonight and into early tomorrow morning. Since temperatures are expected to cool so low, the air will become saturated as dewpoint differences become extremely low. This means patchy frost is possible for some areas tomorrow morning. We do warm up throughout the day though, reaching the mid-40s with patchy sunshine.
Clouds continue to increase in the evening tomorrow ahead of rain showers developing Friday. We are expected to be on the warm side of a low pressure system, and although precip could briefly start out as light snow, it quickly turns over to rain throughout the day Friday. As the system departs, cool air moves in with wind over the Great Lakes, causing lake-effect for some areas Saturday.