Be careful traveling tomorrow due to freezing rain

Wednesday Night: Light drizzle and flurries. Patchy fog. Upper 20s
Thursday Morning: Partly sunny. Upper 20s.
Thursday Afternoon: Freezing rain. Tricky travel expected. Lower 30s.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers turning to snow overnight. Lower 30s.
*A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is for Thursday due to widespread ice*
Winter has been delayed for a while for most of us, but this is likely to change within the next week. Tonight, lingering light drizzle and flurries, however our main attention tonight turns to the weather for tomorrow. We could start out with partly sunny skies Thursday morning before clouds start moving in by the afternoon. Precipitation looks to start out as snow, before warmer air moves in and freezing rain starts to develop. This looks to last for several hours during the afternoon so as of now if you are commuting in the early morning, you should be fine, however be cautious for the evening. Heavier rain and mixed precipitation will weaken slightly overnight before another round arrives by early Friday morning. This could prove tricky for your morning commute as snow will fall in areas outside the Mohawk Valley. A general trace - 2" of snow is expected Friday afternoon, with 2-5" possible north of the Mohawk Valley.
We dry out once more for Saturday before a possible nor’easter arrives Sunday night and into Monday morning. Snowfall looks to be on the dense side due to forecasted temperatures, but the track of this as well as expected snowfall is still too far out to predict. That’s not all though, there could be another nor’easter arriving by Wednesday of next week so back-to-back winter storms is not off the table. We will continue to provide any forecast updates for this within the next several days.