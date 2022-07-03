Beautiful and breezy day today!

Morning: Mostly sunny. Lower 60s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Upper 60s.
Evening: Mostly sunny. Mid 70s.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Mid 70s.
A beautiful day is forecast across Central New York. Low humidity with lots of sunshine! There will be a decent breeze from the west, especially throughout the evening, however it will be a perfect day to spend time outside enjoying the holiday weekend. Highs in the mid 70s. We cool off tonight into the 50s and once again upper 40s in higher elevations with mostly clear skies.
The beautiful weather continues for Independence Day! Temperatures rising into the 70s with a few clouds but plenty of sunshine throughout the day. We are tracking a few rain showers starting early Tuesday, primarily in the North Country. Most areas south of the North Country will remain dry before a cold front brings in scattered showers and storms later on in the day across the area. After Tuesday we look dry through the middle of the week before our next chance of rain and storms arrives Friday.