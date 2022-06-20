Beautiful day in store!

Morning: Mostly sunny. Lower 50s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High 72.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 53.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers. High 73. Low 60.
Today is a borderline Top 10 Day with low humidity, temperatures rising into the mid 70s, and sunny skies. It will still feel a bit breezy, mainly in the evening. Partly cloudy tonight, with lows in the 50s.
The weather gets a bit complicated heading into the middle of the week. There is a very strong, blocking high pressure system over the Mid-Atlantic for the next several days. This will be slowing down weather systems over our area, causing a traffic jam of weather. We will see several days of clouds and possible showers and weak storms between Tuesday and Thursday. High temperatures look to remain in the 70s. The sunshine returns next weekend, with high temperatures returning to the 80s.