Beautiful day today

Morning: Partly cloudy. Mid 50s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Low 70s.
Evening: Mostly sunny. Upper 70s.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Mid 80s.
An absolutely beautiful day across Central New York today. Lower humidity, light breeze, and temperatures in the 70s with mostly sunny skies. Great day to spend time with friends and family outside this Memorial Day Weekend. Temperatures will cool into the mid 50s tonight.
Memorial Day will be a little more warm and humid compared to today, with increasing periods of cloud cover. Highs in the mid 80s. Warm weather continues into Tuesday, and by Wednesday a cold front will bring rain and possible thunderstorms to the area, causing highs to cool into the 70s towards the end of the week.