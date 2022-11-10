Beautiful fall day

Morning: Sunny. Low 40s.
Afternoon: Sunny. High 64.
Tonight: Clear. Low 46.
Tomorrow: Heavy rainfall after noon through the night. High 64. Low 51.
*Tomorrow is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day for the potential of heavy rain in the afternoon through the night from the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole*
Cold start this morning with warmer weather for the day. Mostly sunny, with highs in the mid 60s. Veteran's Day looks warm, too, with highs in the upper 60s. Locally heavy rain is possible beginning Friday afternoon and lasting through Friday night from the leftovers of Tropical Storm Nicole. A general 1-2" of rain is possible, with localized flooding possible.
Much cooler weather is expected this weekend. A few passing showers are possible on Saturday, with highs in the low 50s. Chilly on Sunday, with cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s. Lake effect rain and snow showers are possible Sunday night into Monday. Cold on Monday, with highs only in the upper 30s. Partly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the low 40s. A few rain and snow showers are possible again on Wednesday, with highs in the low 40s.