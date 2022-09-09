Beautiful start to the weekend

Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low in the upper 50s.
Saturday Morning: Sunny. Lower 60s.
Afternoon: Sunny and beautiful! Low 80s.
Evening: Mostly clear. Low 70s.
Skies remain clear as high pressure takes over our weather into the start of the weekend. Expect warm, sunny afternoons and clear, comfortable nights that last through early Sunday. The next low pressure system looks to arrive early next week, increasing our rain chances starting late Sunday.
Clear skies and comfortable tonight, with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Lots of sunshine on Saturday. Warm, with highs in the low 80s. Clear skies Saturday night, with overnight lows near 60. Increasing clouds are expected for Sunday. A few showers are possible late in the day, with highs in the low 70s.
Low pressure moves in on Monday, bringing clouds and a few rain showers to our area. Humid, with highs in the upper 70s. Cloudy with widespread showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low 70s. The weather improves by Thursday, with partly sunny skies and a few lingering showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny on Friday, with highs in the mid 70s.