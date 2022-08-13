Beautiful start to the weekend

Saturday Morning: Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Mid 50s.
Saturday Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Low 70s.
Saturday Evening: Mostly sunny. Mid 70s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Mid 70s.
Possibly a top 10 day ahead of us today with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and a light breeze with temperatures reaching the mid 70s. After a chilly start today, with lows in the 40s, we quickly warm up throughout the day. The humidity is the biggest change compared to last weekend, a difference in dew point close to 30 degrees! Tonight, a similar story cooling back down into the low 50s and even 40s. Tomorrow will be slightly more cloudy than today, with increasing chances for a stray shower from a stationary front moving just south of our area later on in the evening and into the night.
A stretch of seasonable temperature and humidity will continue to start the workweek. Rain chances are possible for some parts of our area throughout the start of the week, however current trends are very weak showers with no widespread rainfall.