Beautiful stretch of weather ahead

Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low in the mid 50s.
Friday Morning: Sunny. Lower 60s.
Afternoon: Sunny and beautiful! Near 80.
Evening: Mostly clear. Low 70s.
Skies remain clear as high pressure takes over our weather into the start of the weekend. Expect warm, sunny afternoons and clear, comfortable nights heading into the weekend. The next low pressure system looks to arrive early next week, increasing our rain chances starting Monday.
Clear skies tonight and comfortable, with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Beautiful on Friday, with sunny skies and highs near 80. The weather over the weekend looks generally pleasant, with mostly sunny skies on Saturday. Highs in the low 80s. Cooler on Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s.
Low pressure moves in on Monday, bringing clouds and a few rain showers to our area. Humid, with highs in the low 70s. Cloudy with widespread showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low 70s. The weather improves by Thursday, with partly sunny skies and a few lingering showers. Highs in the upper 70s.