Beautiful stretch of weather starts Thursday

Morning: Cloudy. Upper 40s.
Afternoon: Sunny and much cooler. Breezy, with a high of 53.
Tonight: Clear. Coolest night so far this season with a low of 28.
Starting out with a few areas seeing light rain showers, but clouds give way to sunshine today. Breezy, with highs only in the low 50s. Clear skies tonight with widespread frost. It looks to be our coolest night thus far, with overnight lows near 30.
A beautiful stretch of weather is expected for the end of the week and weekend, with mostly sunny skies on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows fall into the 30s. A few rain showers are expected on Halloween, but they look light and not widespread. We still remain mild for Halloween, with cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s. Showers continue on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 60s. Partly sunny and pleasant next Wednesday, with highs in the low 60s.