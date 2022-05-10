Beautiful sunshine expected this week

Morning: Sunny. Warming up fast. 40s-50s.
Afternoon: Sunny and beautiful! High 72.
Tonight: Clear and cooler. Low 41.
Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High 78. Low 48.
The weather looks beautiful as we head throughout the week. A top 10 day today, with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. Clear tonight, with overnight lows near 40. Sunny and beautiful weather is expected tomorrow, with highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny skies on Thursday and Friday, with highs near 80! The humidity looks to stay low throughout the week, but you might want to think about putting on the AC. Overnight lows are expected to drop only into the 60s by Friday night and into the weekend.
Heading into the weekend, clouds will increase as well as the chance for thunderstorms heading into Sunday. Unfortunately, viewing conditions don't look great right now for the lunar eclipse expected on Sunday night. We will keep you updated on the viewing situation throughout the week.