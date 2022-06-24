Beautiful this evening, and warming up this weekend

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 57.
Tomorrow Morning: Mostly sunny. Mid 60s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Lower 80s.
Tomorrow Evening: Mostly sunny. High of 87. Low of 63.
Beautiful sunny and warm this evening with a light breeze. Be sure to get outside and enjoy this Friday weather! This is graduation weekend for some, and although hot, will be a sunny and dry day tomorrow to celebrate! We cool down tonight into the 50s but warm right back up into the mid 80s Saturday. Skies remain clear heading into Saturday night and early Sunday morning with lows once again in the 60s. Even warmer on Sunday with a few more clouds, much higher humidity, and highs reaching the 90s.
A cold front will move through Sunday night into early Monday morning breaking the heat and humidity. With this front comes rain showers and possibly locally heavy rainfall and thunder. Current outlook is that severe weather is very unlikely due to the front moving through overnight and the atmosphere stabilizing. Updates for Sunday night to follow within the next few days. Cooler start to the week for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, before we warm right back up again towards the end of next week.