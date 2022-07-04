Beautiful this evening, scattered showers and storms tomorrow

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lower 60s.
Tomorrow Morning: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Upper 60s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Mid 70s.
Tomorrow Evening: Scattered showers/storms. Upper 70s.
Today has easily been a top 10 day in CNY with low humidity and lots of sunshine! Tonight, clouds will move in with temps hovering around the mid 60s, perfect for watching fireworks!
A low pressure system from the west will begin to move directly over Central New York tomorrow. Throughout the morning and early afternoon we will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. This system is likely to bring some strong storms south of us towards Pennsylvania, and we could see some scattered storms in the evening. Storms developing tomorrow will most likely remain in the Southern Valleys around Chenango and Otsego Counties and further south, however if this system moves further north, storms could pop up in the Mohawk Valley and north.
We are currently at a marginal risk (Level 1 out of 4) for excessive rainfall tomorrow, and a non-severe risk (Level 0 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms tomorrow.