Beautiful tomorrow, but rain returns this weekend

Tonight: Clear. Low 38.
Friday morning: Sunny. Warming up quickly. Upper 40s.
Friday afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 64.
Friday evening: Mostly cloudy. Upper 50s.
Another pleasant day tomorrow before rain returns this weekend. For tonight, expect clear skies. Overnight lows fall into the upper 30s. Sunshine Friday morning, with clouds developing in the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s. Widespread rain arrives Friday night and continues into Saturday morning. Cloudy and breezy Saturday afternoon, with showers. Highs in the low 50s. Dry Sunday morning, with widespread rain arriving Sunday afternoon and evening. Breezy, with highs in the low 60s.
The weather remains unsettled on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Breezy and cool, with pop up showers, especially in the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s, with overnight lows in the 30s. A few showers continue into Thursday, with highs in the upper 50s.