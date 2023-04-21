Beautiful, warm weather to start the weekend

Morning: Mostly sunny. Upper 40s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Very warm. High 83.
Tonight: A passing shower or thunderstorm. Low 54.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny and windy. High 75. Low 44.
A pleasant day expected across Central New York today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s! A warm front moves through the evening, after sunset. This brings in the possibility of a passing shower or rumble of thunder.
Partly sunny and warm tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s. Widespread rain and possible a few thunderstorms are expected to move in Saturday night into Sunday morning. A few peaks of sunshine are possible Sunday afternoon, but it will be much cooler, with highs in the mid 50s. Cloudy with showers on Monday, with highs near 50. A passing shower is possible on Tuesday, with highs in the low 50s. Continued cooler weather for Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s. Partly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the upper 50s.