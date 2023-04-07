Beautiful weather ahead

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Heavy frost. Low 20.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Less windy. High 50. Low 25.
Sunday: Sunny. Warmer. High 56. Low 28.
A beautiful stretch of weather is expected to settle in starting this weekend. Cold tonight, with widespread, heavy frost. Overnight lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Mostly sunny and less windy on Saturday. Highs near 50. Heavy frost returns tomorrow night, with clear skies and overnight lows in the mid 20s. Sunny on Easter Sunday, and dry, with highs in the mid 50s.
The weather continues to warm up next week. Mostly sunny on Monday, with highs in the low 60s. A few extra clouds are expected Tuesday as a warm front pushes through. Highs in the upper 60s. Very warm and mostly sunny on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 70s!